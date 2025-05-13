Rovers moved to within one point of the top three after a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.Rovers moved to within one point of the top three after a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.
Rovers moved to within one point of the top three after a 1-1 draw at home to AFC Wimbledon.

If you watched Doncaster Rovers in the business end of the season then you might be featured in our bumper fans gallery

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2025, 09:57 BST
Our latest Rovers fans galleries looks at some of those who backed the team during the closing games of the season.

The gallery starts with the 1-1 draw at Crewe on 15th march and ends with the title-winng victory at Notts County.

It was a thrilling ride along the way with Rovers receiving brilliant backing from the stands.

Take a look here and see if someone you know features.

Get all your latest Rovers news each day, here.

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

1. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

2. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

3. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe.

4. Crewe 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers made it three games without a win after a 1-1 draw at Crewe. Photo: Bruce Rollinson/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:Notts County
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice