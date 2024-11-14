Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following at Gillingham as they officially sealed a play-off place.placeholder image
Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following at Gillingham as they officially sealed a play-off place.

I nipped into our archives to look for pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans watching their side in 2024 - and here are some of my favourites

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Nov 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 11:08 BST
We have so many brilliant pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans, so it wasn’t an easy choice.

But, after taking a long look in our archives, I dug out my favourite snaps of the club’s fantastic fans watching the mighty Rovers during 2024.

And it was clear that no matter what the game, Rovers had amazing backing from the stands.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get the latest Rovers news

Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby.

1. Grimsby 0 Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers eased to a comfortable 3-0 win at Grimsby. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place.

2. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2

3. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2

4. Gillingham 2 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

