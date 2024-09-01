'I just want to contribute to goals and assists as much as I can - Luke Molyneux on doing his bit for Doncaster Rovers

Luke Molyneux celebrates a goal at Port Vale.

Goal hero Luke Molyneux says he just wants to do his bit for the team after his brace in Doncaster Rovers’ 3-2 win at Port Vale.

The on-song winger bagged his fourth and fifth goals of the season either side of providing an assist for Billy Sharp, while Ryan Croasdale and Ethan Chislett (penalty) replied for Vale.

“It was a good performance from the lads,” said Molyneux. “We dominated for the majority of the game and took the goals well when the chances came.

“I am playing with confidence at the moment and enjoying my football. I feel sharp right now.

“The way we play gives me a lot of chances and the front men we have help me out massively by distracting defenders for me.

“I just want to contribute to goals and assists as much as I can.

“I am buzzing to contribute to the goals, but the three points is the main thing.”

And Molyneux felt it was a very good three points against a big-spending Vale side who are themselves expected to be in the promotion picture.

“This is a tough place to come against a team who are going to be right up there,” he said.

“A lot of teams might struggle here so it's huge to get the three points.

“We defended well as a unit to see the game out. We have worked on a lot of stuff on the training ground and we all know our job as a team.

“We had a couple games in the past where we have had a poor start and conceded. We wanted to put that right and what better way than to get a goal inside a minute of the second half?

“If we do concede we need to go back to how we were playing and keep the ball.”

It leaves promotion-chasing Rovers with three wins from their opening four games after a confident start to the campaign.

Rovers host league leaders Gillingham in a mouth-watering clash next Saturday.