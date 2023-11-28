Grant McCann has insisted his Doncaster Rovers side to be ‘more ruthless’ as second half goals from Mo Faal and Joe Ironside finally saw off a stubborn Colchester United.

Doncaster's Mo Faal celebrates his goal which regained Rovers' lead against Colchester. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

The in-form strike-pairs’ efforts put the home side firmly back into the ascendancy after Joseph Taylor had cancelled out team-mate Zach Mitchell’s own goal just after the half-hour mark.

The 3-1 victory avoided a third straight league defeat for the first time this season and McCann believes there is more to come.

“I thought we had a really good opening 30 minutes of the game,” the boss revealed. “We got the goal but then we sat back a little bit. We let Colchester come onto us for a five minute spell.

“Joe Taylor nearly scored before he did score. It is just a concentration element. We made it hard for ourselves. I said to the lads if we score and get the next goal in the second half, we go and get the next one and the next one. We have to keep the foot down.

“It is something we have to get better at. This is not a dig at the lads because, on the whole, they were really good and it was a good response from losing in the last minute against Crewe. Sometimes that can knock people and knock teams, but it did not knock us tonight.

“It was a tremendous response from the boys. I just want them to be a bit more ruthless. Don’t be settling for 1-0, don’t be settling 2-1, don’t be settling for 3-1; go and make it 4-1. That sort of mindset is what I want to get in this group.”

On Faal’s performance, McCann said:

“It was great. He is in good form, both Mo and Joe are. It’s nice to see both of them score tonight. Mo had one in the first half as well when Tom Nixon hung one up at the back post and he just got above it and it hit the roof of the net.

“We are continuing to work with Mo to get him into the areas where we know he can score. It was a lovely header and I am pleased for him.”

Luke Molyneux came off the bench to set up Faal before winning the penalty which Ironside converted. In the substitute’s cameo, McCann said:

“Luke’s had a little problem with his hip which has settled down now but he came on tonight with sparklers.