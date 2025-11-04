Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has revealed he knocked back an invitation from the League Managers Association (LMA) after they sought his views on refereeing performances and certain decisions.

The Northern Irishman made the admission following last weekend's FA Cup victory at Crewe Alexandra - a game where he felt his side were denied "two or three penalties" by official Neil Hair and his colleagues.

At numerous junctures last season McCann spoke of Monday morning phone calls with EFL referees' chief Mike Jones to discuss flashpoints in Rovers' matches. However, back in September McCann suggested that he'd be bringing an end to that practice given the amount of times decisions appeared to be going against his team. Speaking to the Free Press, McCann said: "The LMA have asked me to come and sit on a panel talking to referees about all these different rules but I actually just declined it. "It makes no difference.

"We have these meetings every year and they bring out these new rules but they don't abide by them. It's so frustrating for managers, honestly. I just said to the LMA I don't see any point to it.

Rovers chief Grant McCann was unhappy with a number of decisions in the FA Cup tie at Crewe. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"I thought we should have had two or three penalties today (at Crewe).

"There was two on Connor O'Riordan in the first half when their player ragged him all over the place. The new rules are now that you're not allowed to grab people as the ball gets delivered yet their player Connolly is grabbing Connor all over the place. But yet when Connor puts half an arm on him at the other (and scores), the goal gets disallowed."

McCann was particularly unhappy at Gresty Road with an incident involving Jordan Gibson in the second half, where he believes his player deserved a penalty.

"I know the referee, Neil, and he's a decent guy," he added. "But how he didn't see the penalty on Jordan - their guy comes through the back of him. And the same with the ones on Connor. In pre-season referees were giving penalties for any contact, but as soon as the league starts they don't give them.

"It's the same with stoppage time a few years back when they started adding on 15 minutes for example. Then they knock it on the head after three games!

"You don't know where you are with these officials."