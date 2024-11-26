'I hate it' - Grant McCann on what he dislikes most about being Doncaster Rovers boss

Grant McCann's side are still fighting on three fronts.

Grant McCann admits he "hates" having to break bad news to members of his Doncaster Rovers squad.

The Rovers chief has put together a roster that is not only high in quality but also has real strength in depth. That is regularly highlighted on each matchday when a cluster of players are either sat in the stands or left at home. With the treatment room at Cantley Park currently empty, it only increases the number of options at McCann's disposal. Yet breaking the bad news to his players doesn't get any easier.

"It's something I hate doing," McCann declared to the Free Press. "Before the Carlisle game there was big decisions to make at the hotel.

"We've got really good options. I've had over 400 games as a manager now and I have to say, I still hate it. I say it to Cliff (Byrne, assistant) all the time about having to leave people out."

Rovers have hit a slight snag in the league of late, drawing their last three matches. The latest, a goalless stalemate at Carlisle, was the first time McCann's side have been involved in a 0-0 in just shy of a year.

Attentions this weekend switch to the FA Cup as Rovers look to avoid a banana skin with a second round trip to non-league outfit Kettering (Sunday, 12pm) - a game being screened live on BBC Two. Whilst all his focus is now on the world's oldest cup competition, McCann is not getting panicky about the stuttering league form. They return to domestic duties on Wednesday, December 4 with a trip to Fleetwood.

"There's nothing in it in this league, there really isn't," he added.

"We're 17 games in but looking at the table now is irrelevant, especially when you look at what we did in the second half of last season. There's so long to go, almost 30 matches. We've just got to keep ourselves at that top end.

"We'll just keep playing the way we are because I'm enjoying watching my team. We just need to keep at it."