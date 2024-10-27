'I fancied one' - Billy Sharp earns plaudits after ticking off latest Doncaster Rovers landmark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann was full of praise after Doncaster Rovers veteran Billy Sharp rolled back the years in the win at Bradford.

Rovers recorded a thoroughly deserved 2-1 win at Valley Parade, with goals from Luke Molyneux and Sharp sealing the spoils in West Yorkshire.

The 38-year-old, in his fourth stint at Rovers, applied a typical poacher's finish to notch the strike that ultimately was the difference between the two teams. When told by the Free Press that Sharp's winning goal was yet another landmark – his 50th in a Rovers shirt - his manager replied: "I wasn't aware of that.

"But his movement is class, isn't it? It's almost like he was ten years ago when he used to do it week in, week out.

"He's so sharp in the box. I spoke about it in the week, the movement needed in the box to spin defenders - that's what Billy has done his whole career. Just going on the blind-side of players and scoring goals. He did it well."

Sharp himself acknowledged his latest achievement but insisted that it would have meant precious little had Graham Alexander's side scored a late leveller.

"It's another nice one," he said. "Fifty goals for Doncaster is another achievement, personally, but you can't beat winning goals which I'm more delighted about today.

"Today was good because my dad told me beforehand that I'd scored four in my last three here (at Bradford) so I fancied one today! I think I'm due one because I've been getting chances. Hopefully I can go on a run now and score some more.

"This felt like a proper game today, proper atmosphere in a good stadium and a derby. I felt young with the lads out there today. I enjoyed it."