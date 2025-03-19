The galleries features games against the likes of Port Vale, Morecambe, Gillingham and Bradford City, going up to the December 7 draw at home to Cheltenham Town.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

1 . Rotherham 0 Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Rotherham 0 Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Rotherham 0 Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers played out a low-ley 0-0 draw to wrap up their pre-season campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales