'I didn't like that' - Grant McCann breaks silence on heated exchange with Doncaster Rovers fan

Grant McCann.

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers boss, says he reacted to a supporter after personal abuse was aimed at him from the terraces.

A short video clip surfaced on social media over the weekend appearing to show the Northern Irishman reacting to someone in the West Stand, behind the dugouts, at the Eco-Power Stadium following Rovers' 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon.

When asked about the incident by Radio Sheffield, McCann says the supporter in question personally abused him – hence his response.

"It wasn't aimed at supporters, it was just one supporter," McCann said. "Every home game I can hear him behind me and I don't usually react but when it's a bit personal and abusive towards me then I just turned around, looked at him and said 'if you don't like it, don't come back'. That's it.

"I get that fans pay their money and are allowed to vent their frustrations and if they're not happy, then I've no issue with that. But when it's personal, I do. And I didn't like that.

"We're trying our best to get this club out of this division and I believe the club's turned around from being rock-bottom to being a well-run club from top to bottom now. We're trying to bring this club to the next level and when stuff gets personal towards me - I don't need that.

"I've had a tough time of it myself recently and I'm in work trying to do my best for Doncaster Rovers and I'll do that every single day. But when it gets personal it's not nice.

"I probably shouldn't have said anything to him but when it goes on and on then we're only human at the end of the day. If I offended the lad then I apologise but I'm trying to work hard to get this club to the next level."