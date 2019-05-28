Doncaster Rovers took their fight for promotion down to the wire in what was a truly memorable season.

A brilliant team ethic was driven on by some outstanding individual performances.

Here is how we rated each player that made more then ten appearances for Rovers this season.

IAN LAWLOR 7

17 APPEARANCES

After starting out the season as Marosi's understudy, Lawlor grasped his chance with both hands and helped stabilise a fragile defence before injury robbed him of the remainder of the campaign. Though he only managed 17 appearances this term, he will be a big player for Rovers next season.

MARKO MAROSI 6

42 APPEARANCES

Justifiably held onto the starting shirt for the first three months of the season after being given the nod by McCann, Marosi struggled towards the end of that run and endured an up and down period after replacing the injured Lawlor once more. Errors in technique and decision making have proven costly.

MATTY BLAIR 7.5

54 APPEARANCES, 5 GOALS

The player everyone - including himself - insists is not a right back doesn't do a bad job there at all. Again, through circumstance, he played the majority of the season in the position. While defensively he remains not as strong as would be ideal, his surging runs forward have been a key part of McCann's attacking approach.

NIALL MASON 7

28 APPEARANCES

Rating him purely on what he did on the field, Mason was very impressive over the first half of the season, thriving in the stability of the right back role and looking certain to earn himself a longer stay at the club. A great attacking threat but also defensively sound until injury and outside matters ultimately ended his time at the Keepmoat.

TOM ANDERSON 7

33 APPEARANCES, 2 GOALS

Though often used as back-up, Anderson has become one of the most reliable and strong performers this season. Wright's initial injury presented him with a chance and while he took time to get up to speed, once he did he never looked back with only untimely injuries denying him a more consistent run in the side. A rock who will head absolutely everything away.

ANDY BUTLER 8

48 APPEARANCES, 3 GOALS

Talk about reliability, they do not come much more reliable than the veteran. With strong competition from younger hands, he remained rock solid and always came back in quickly when injury or suspension forced him out. He still reads the game superbly and throws himself in front of everything. And he has been an important leader at the back.

PAUL DOWNING 8

22 APPEARANCES

It always looked like being a good loan signing for Rovers but Downing has arguably exceeded expectations thanks to his performances over the last five months. Defensively sound and committed, he has also impressed with carrying the ball out from the back. He will no doubt be high on many supporters' lists for signings this summer.

JOE WRIGHT 7

18 APPEARANCES

It has been a frustrating and cruel season for Wright, particularly so when considering his form in the early months of the campaign. Physically stronger and more imposing, he showed an increase in maturity and looked on course to become one of the side's most important players until injury struck him hard.

DANNY ANDREW 7

56 APPEARANCES, 5 GOALS

A reliable figure of consistency for much of the season, Andrew finished with a flourish to show why Rovers should be keen to retain his services. While not as strong defensively as he might be, he has become a key attacking threat for Rovers, particularly with his delivery. That spate of free kicks late in the campaign wasn't bad either.

BEN WHITEMAN 9

50 APPEARANCES, 5 GOALS

A quite superb season where he established himself as one of the best midfielders in League One. Though an untimely injury curtailed his progress, overall he was vital for Rovers, operating consistently in the deeper lying role that brought out his defensive qualities and showcased his superb passing range.

HERBIE KANE 8.5

49 APPEARANCES, 7 GOALS

There's not much more left to be said about the Liverpool loanee who arrived as a relative unknown and leaves as a star in the making. Hard working, defensively strong and brilliant going forward, Kane has got the lot and it has been a privilege to see it. Though he was not as strong in the second half of the season as the first, he was still a key man.

TOMMY ROWE 6.5

40 APPEARANCES, 6 GOALS

A difficult season for Rowe who faced injury issues and the form of others in his battle for a regular place. He has shown his value in the second half of the campaign with performances steadily improving as he got up to full speed but has not been as consistently influential as he once was for Rovers.

ALI CRAWFORD 7

42 APPEARANCES, 4 GOALS

Another player whose better form came earlier in the season, Crawford nevertheless enjoyed an impressive debut campaign for Rovers. A terrier in midfield with his pressing work, he also showed a great range of passing and the high quality set piece delivery Rovers had previously lacked.

JERMAINE ANDERSON 4.5

12 APPEARANCES, 1 GOAL

The form of others may have been the chief reason why he did not get a real opportunity in the middle of the park but, in truth, whenever he was handed game time he did not look capable of fitting in with McCann's high energy style. Rovers were right to jettison him when they did.

PAUL TAYLOR 4.5

18 APPEARANCES, 1 GOAL

McCann said he had the ability to light up the division by Taylor never even sparked. It took him too long to get up to speed with his fitness and it was only in bursts that he showed the talent and skill of which he is undoubtedly capable. Being kind, he would go down as a 'what if' signing.

JAMES COPPINGER 8

51 APPEARANCES, 4 GOALS

For a footballer, he is old. For a League One footballer, he is superb. Talking about Coppinger not slowing down, being as good as ever is all cliche now. But it is undoubtable. If he was not as good as he was this season, he would not have made 51 appearances with the competition for places so strong. He offered the composure and creativity so key to Rovers' high enrgy.

MALLIK WILKS 8.5

55 APPEARANCES, 16 GOALS

He could so easily have been labelled an enigma but superbly consistent form since the turn of the year means he ends his loan spell as one of the most exciting young talents at the level. Explosive, powerful and supremely confident, so many opposition defences could not handle him. Those that did were forced to offer him special attention.

ALFIE MAY 7

46 APPEARANCES, 11 GOALS

From a make or break season personally, May showed he is capable of having a say in the third tier. Most often a substitute, for so long he was the go-to option when McCann needed something off the bench. His pace and hard running were valuable assets.

KIERAN SADLIER 7

19 APPEARANCES, 3 GOALS

A full season and a mere fortnight's break before signing for Rovers means we probably won't see the best of Sadlier until next term, But the signs are promising if the last few weeks of the season are anything to go by. Superb with the ball at his feet, excellent from distance and positive in possession.

TYLER SMITH 5.5

14 APPEARANCES, 2 GOALS

A loan spell that promised so much but for one reason or another, failed to deliver. He'll be remembered for that incredible two goal blast off the bench against Burton but it never quite happened for him after that. He struggled to impress in other substitute terms and was another victim of the strong form of the regular starters.

JOHN MARQUIS 8

54 APPEARANCES, 26 GOALS

In statistical terms Marquis enjoyed another superb season, proving himself to be one of the most dangerous operators in the third tier. In terms of form, he was not quite the terror of a forward he has been in past years. But there can be no denying his incredible work rate and how valuable that is for the team as a whole.