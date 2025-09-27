How Thimothee Lo-Tutala reacted to Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers goalkeeping decision

Thimothee Lo-Tutala was dropped to the bench at Luton.

Saturday saw Doncaster Rovers suffer a fourth straight defeat as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Luton Town.

Kal Naismith's first half header was the difference between the two sides with Rovers posting a below-par showing at Kenilworth Road. The main talking point in the build-up to the game was the decision by manager Grant McCann to bring goalkeeper Ian Lawlor in at the expense of Thimothee Lo-Tutala after a spate of errors in recent weeks by the Hull City loanee.

Whilst there was nothing he could have done about Naismith's header, the Dubliner produced a terrific save to keep out Nahki Wells' first half penalty and also made a number of other notable contributions.

It was some display considering it was a first league start in 21 months. When asked by the Free Press about the decision, and how specifically how Lo-Tutala processed it McCann said: "(He was) Brilliant. He was really, really professional and he's been outstanding with Lawsy around the changing ground the last few days.

"Timmy knows himself and he put his hand up in the team meeting and blamed himself but like I've said before it's never just about one person here.

"Ian's attitude has been first class and he's such a good person to have about. He's just so professional and when you do that you get your rewards and today he's made a top save from the penalty."

On a more general theme, McCann says that he expects better from his players after a recent rut.

"It's disheartening when I see some of the players lacking that will to go and get on the ball and make something happen," he added. "Thousands of fans have travelled today and to Tottenham and we've given them nothing. And I know the level of opposition is high with Spurs and the fact Luton have been in the Premier League the last few years but I still expect better.

"People are up-and-down and we need them to be more consistent. My job is to give them the freedom to go and play. I'm just frustrated. I said to the players that first half was as poor as we've been since I came back to the football club."

Rovers return to action next Saturday lunchtime with the visit of bottom-of-the-table Burton Albion.