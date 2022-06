Cambridge United, Morecambe and Accrington Stanley are just three teams who have shown you don’t need to be cash rich to succeed in League Two.

On the flip side Salford City are finding out that money doesn’t guarantee success.

But how would the League Two table look if it was based only on each club’s record transfer sale and who would be going up and down?

Here we have all the answers thanks to the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1. Crewe Alexandra - £6.5m Nick Powell left Crewe to join Manchester United in the 2012/13 season for £6.75m.

2. Tranmere Rovers - £4.46m Steve Simonsen left Tranmere to join Everton in 1998.

3. Colchester United - £4.05m Greg Halford let Colchester for Reading on 1st Jan 2007.

4. Swindon Town - £3.85m Massimo Luongo left Swindon Town for QPR in 2015.