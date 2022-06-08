Doncaster Rovers' biggest ever crowd came in 1948 against Hull City.

How the new League Two table would look if it was based on each club's all-time record crowd - and where Doncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham and Crewe would sit

It’s not all about crowds in football as we know.

By Stephen Thirkill
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 5:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th June 2022, 1:31 pm

A big home following doesn’t guarantee victory, just like tiny crowds don’t mean success cannot follow.

There’s some big clubs in League Two, big clubs who have had big attendances down the years.

But just how different would the current League Two table look if it was based on each club’s record home attendance?

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

1. Bradford City - 39,146

Bradford's record crowd is 39,146 on 11 March 1911 against Burnley during the club's FA Cup winning run. It is the longest surviving attendance record at any league ground in the country.

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Doncaster Rovers - 37,099

37,099 against Hull City in Division Three (North) remains Doncaster's record crowd. It was set on 2nd October 1948.

Photo: Getty Images

3. Leyton Orient - 34,345

Leyton Orient's record came in the FA Cup fourth round against West Ham United on 25th January 1964.

Photo: Getty Images

4. Swindon Town - 32,000

Swindon - 32,000 vs Arsenal, FA Cup Third Round, 15th January 1972.

Photo: Getty

