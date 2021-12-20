How Rossington Main and Armthorpe Welfare warmed up for festive Doncaster derby

Jack Watson, left, scored the only goal of the game when Rossington Main beat Armthorpe Welfare earlier in the season. Photo: Steve Pennock

Ben Hunter’s men warmed up for the Doncaster derby by claiming a hard earned point against title-chasing Hallam.

Main have stuttered over recent weeks - dropping from top spot in NCEL Division One to sixth - but they were delighted to salvage a 1-1 draw at Oxford Street courtesy of William Monteiro’s stoppage time equaliser.

Christopher Wood had given second-placed Hallam the lead just after the restart but Rossington’s second half pressure saw them earn a desevered point.

Armthorpe were looking for a third straight win but suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at lowly Rainworth Miners Welfare.

Adam Baskerville blazed a first half penalty over the bar for Welfare who then conceded three times in an eight-minute spell in the second half.

Lee Morris’s side sit ninth in the table, seven points adrift of Rossington who currently occupy the final play-off spot.

The two Doncaster clubs are scheduled to meet at Armthorpe’s Marra Falcons Stadium on Tuesday, December 28 (3pm).