How Rossington Main and Armthorpe Welfare warmed up for festive Doncaster derby
Rossington Main will be hoping to complete a league double over rivals Armthorpe Welfare when the sides are scheduled to meet next week.
Ben Hunter’s men warmed up for the Doncaster derby by claiming a hard earned point against title-chasing Hallam.
Main have stuttered over recent weeks - dropping from top spot in NCEL Division One to sixth - but they were delighted to salvage a 1-1 draw at Oxford Street courtesy of William Monteiro’s stoppage time equaliser.
Christopher Wood had given second-placed Hallam the lead just after the restart but Rossington’s second half pressure saw them earn a desevered point.
Armthorpe were looking for a third straight win but suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat at lowly Rainworth Miners Welfare.
Adam Baskerville blazed a first half penalty over the bar for Welfare who then conceded three times in an eight-minute spell in the second half.
Lee Morris’s side sit ninth in the table, seven points adrift of Rossington who currently occupy the final play-off spot.
The two Doncaster clubs are scheduled to meet at Armthorpe’s Marra Falcons Stadium on Tuesday, December 28 (3pm).
Rossington won the reverse fixture 1-0 in August courtesy of a goal from Jack Watson.