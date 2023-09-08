The Doncaster Rovers squad is now said to be worth £4.04m.

That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests Rovers’ squad has increased in value by 2.2 per cent.

Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £5.94m.

Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.

1 . Notts County £1.07m (+11.1%) Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Accrington Stanley £2.33m (+4.8%) Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

3 . Crawley Town £2.08m (-16.4%) Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4 . Wrexham £2.73m (+276.5%) Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales