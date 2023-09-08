How much Doncaster Rovers' squad is said to be worth after the closure of the transfer window and how it compares to Barrow, Walsall, Tranmere Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Stockport County - picture gallery
The Doncaster Rovers squad is now said to be worth £4.04m.
That is according to the latest findings by the transfermarkt.co.uk website, which suggests Rovers’ squad has increased in value by 2.2 per cent.
Stockport County are said to have the most valuable squad at £5.94m.
Here is how much each squad is worth according to the website (run from lowest to highest). Let us know what you think of the valuations via our social media channels.
