How Harworth Colliery did Club Thorne Colliery a big favour in the CML promotion race

Jordan Timmons scores the winner for Harworth Colliery. Photo: John Mushet

Jordan Timmons volleyed home the only goal of the game after six minutes.

Harworth had to withstand plenty of pressure from the home side and some excellent goalkeeping by Andy Topham and a solid defensive display led by captain Sam Flower kept them at bay.

Ex-Harworth player Sam West was sent off for Retford during the closing stages to add to their frustration.

The result, which left Harworth eighth in the Premier North table, was a big boost for promotion-chasing Club Thorne Colliery who have not played in the league since February 5.

Thorne have dopped to fourth in the table and trail leaders Newark Town by four points with three games in hand.

They host second-placed Clay Cross Town on Friday night.