Rovers have lost nine of their last ten games on home soil and find themselves deep in the relegation mire with time running out.

They have three home games remaining against Crewe, Bolton and Burton which will probably all need winning if they are survive the drop.

But how full has Rovers’ home ground been so far this campaign?

Here, using data provided by Transfermarkt, we rank how full every League One stadium has been this season from the ground that has seats to spare, to the ground that has seen the highest average percentage attendance this season.

Do any of these shock you?

1. 24th: MK Dons - 29.7% Current league position = 3rd - Stadium capacity = 30,500 - Average attendance this season = 9,064 - Attendance as a percentage of capacity = 29.7%

2. 23rd: Wigan Athletic - 39.5% Current league position = 2nd - Stadium capacity = 25,133 - Average attendance this season = 9,935 - Attendance as a percentage of capacity = 39.5%

3. 22nd: Gillingham - 41.9% Current league position = 19th - Stadium capacity = 11,582 - Average attendance this season = 4,851 - Attendance as a percentage of capacity = 41.9%

4. 21st: Crewe Alexandra - 44.6% Current league position = 24th - Stadium capacity = 10,153 - Average attendance this season = 4,528 - Attendance as a percentage of capacity = 44.6%