Doncaster Rovers have won 7 of their 12 home games this season.

How Doncaster Rovers' home form compares to play-off rivals Walsall, Swindon Town, Mansfield Town, Bradford City, Barrow and Stockport County - picture gallery

Doncaster will be hoping it’s home sweet home when they face Tranmere Rovers at the weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

Rovers are three points off seventh-placed Bradford but need to start stringing some results together to cement a play-off place.

So far Rovers have been solid at home with seven wins from 12 games.

But how does their record compare with the teams around them and who are the best and worst home sides in League Two.

1. Stevenage - 34pts

13 11 1 1 24:6 18 34

Photo: David Price

2. Leyton Orient - 33pts

14 10 3 1 20:4 16 33

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Sutton United - 26pts

13 8 2 3 16:12 4 26

Photo: Clive Mason

4. Barrow - 25pts

13 8 1 4 19:11 8 25

Photo: Chris Holloway

