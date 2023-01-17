Doncaster will be hoping it’s home sweet home when they face Tranmere Rovers at the weekend.

Rovers are three points off seventh-placed Bradford but need to start stringing some results together to cement a play-off place.

So far Rovers have been solid at home with seven wins from 12 games.

But how does their record compare with the teams around them and who are the best and worst home sides in League Two.

1. Stevenage - 34pts 13 11 1 1 24:6 18 34 Photo: David Price Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 33pts 14 10 3 1 20:4 16 33 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Sutton United - 26pts 13 8 2 3 16:12 4 26 Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Barrow - 25pts 13 8 1 4 19:11 8 25 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales