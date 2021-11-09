DONCASTER, ENGLAND - MAY 09: A detailed view of a Doncaster Rovers corner flag during the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United at Keepmoat Stadium on May 09, 2021 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

How Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra fare in the shock League One alternative table

Here is how the League One table would look if only English players goals counted.

By Molly Burke
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:45 pm

Doncaster Rovers are 16 matches into their 2021/22 campaign and currently sit 23rd in the league on 12 points after three wins, three draws and ten losses.

Tommy Rowe – who is from Manchester – is currently their top scorer with three League One goals.

For a bit of fun we have taken a look (via Transfermrkt) at how the League One table would currently look if only goals from English players had counted this season.

Here is a look at how Doncaster and their League One rivals fare in the alternative table.

1. Rotherham United

Position difference: +2. W: 11. D: 3. L: 2. Goals for/against: 26/6. Total points: 36.

2. Oxford United

Position difference: +4. W: 9. D: 4. L: 2. Goals for/against: 19/9. Total points: 31.

3. Cambridge United

Position difference: +7. W: 9. D: 4. L: 3. Goals for/against: 17/12. Total points: 31.

4. Wigan Athletic

Position difference: -3. W: 7. D: 6. L: 3. Goals for/against: 13/6. Total points: 27.

