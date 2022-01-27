How do the data experts view Doncaster Rovers' survival chances?

Eco-Power Stadium. Photo by William Early/Getty Images

So how do the data experts view Rovers’ chances of survival?

Number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight use a highly complex ratings system to predict the outcome of matches in 40 leagues across the world.

They use data such as expected goals (xG) to simulate fixtures and forecast league tables which are updated after every round of games.

Their simulated League One table makes for disappointing reading for Rovers fans though – with Doncaster currently expected to finish bottom of the pile.

According to the data there is a 93% chance that Rovers will be relegated.

Boffins currently think 46 points will be enough to survive the drop but Doncaster will end the season with 36 points.

Gary McSheffrey’s men currently have 19 points to their name with 19 games left to play.

Morecambe, Crewe and Gillingham will also be relegated, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projection, with Cheltenham Town finishing one place above the drop zone, six points clear of danger.

The data currently suggests that Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United are on course for automatic promotion, while Sunderland, Wycombe Wanderers, MK Dons and Oxford United are tipped to compete in the play-offs.