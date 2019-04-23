Horrific leg break sees Montagu Cup final abandoned

The Montagu Cup final was abandoned just 35 minutes in after a player suffered a double leg fracture.

Joker’s Gary Podmore suffered the horrific injury with his side 2-0 up against Wombwell Main at Hampden Road in Mexborough.

Podmore had only recently returned from a leg break. His injury led to a delay of more than an hour with ambulance personnel attending to him on the pitch.

In the aftermath of the injury, County Senior League outfit Wombwell had Dale Crossland, Kai Hancock and Danny Ravenscroft sent off with the referee opting to abandon the game.

Ryan Smyth had put Rotherham Sunday League side Joker ahead on 12 minutes before Dan Patterson scored from the spot to double the advantage.

The Montagu Cup committee will issue a statement in due course regarding the outcome of the final.