Home truths and wake-up calls: Grant McCann keen to move on quickly after Grimsby Town loss

Grant McCann has insisted it is too late in the season for "wake-up calls" after his Doncaster Rovers side lost further ground in the automatic promotion race.

Rovers posted what their manager described as "the worst performance of the season by a country mile" as they lost 2-1 to Grimsby Town. Coupled with other results it bumped Rovers down to sixth although they are only two points shy of third-placed Bradford City. McCann gave a withering assessment of the showing post-match.

"I've been promoted four times in my career either as a player or manager," McCann reflected. "And I know to get promoted you have to do everything well. You can't just be a decent footballing team. You have to be able to do the ugly side of the game and today we didn't do that.

"Hence, the games we've lost this season are the ones where we've not done that.

"We were miles, miles away from it. We've let everybody down. But even though I'm the worst loser in the world I'll come in Monday ready to go with a spring in my step ready for another big game Tuesday."

Tuesday sees Rovers travel to lowly Morecambe off the back of their first run of successive league defeats. Asked by the Free Press whether this could act as a necessary wake-up call, McCann responded: "We're too late in the season now for wake-up calls.

"I said that after the Chesterfield game. Today was just poor, from start to finish.

"We work so hard on our style and how we wanted to play but today it just looked like we went 'there you go, there's the team'. I'm disappointed in myself and the staff and the players but as we always do, we'll look at it nice and calmly on Monday and see that there's a bigger task here and there's a long way to go still."