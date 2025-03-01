Highly-rated Doncaster Rovers midfielder secures new club after loan recall

Doncaster Rovers have once again re-despatched one of their young players.

Sam Straughan-Brown, who's tied down to a long-term contract at the club, had been out on a loan arrangement at non-league Bradford Park Avenue.

Now though, he's heading for pastures new and is moving to Peterborough Sports. He could make his debut on Saturday, having been named on their bench for the match against Southport.

A statement on Rovers' website said: "We can confirm that midfielder Sam Straughan-Brown has joined Peterborough Sports on a work experience loan.

"The 18-year-old has been recalled from his spell with Bradford Park Avenue to join the Turbines on an initial month-long loan.

In the second year of his scholarship, Straughan-Brown agreed a professional contract during his first year, which will come into effect this summer. He has made eight appearances during his time with Park Avenue, who we thank for their efforts in his development. We wish Sam all the best for his time with Peterborough Sports."

Manager Grant McCann has spoken of the importance of getting valuable playing time for his young cohort of players. More than once this term Rovers have pulled players out of certain clubs to ensure they get minutes in the right setting.

He said: "We keep an eye on all our younger players (out on loan) because we don't want them going out and not playing because it defeats the object. Lee Glover (first team coach) has been brilliant with the younger lads. It's not like we're throwing our toys out of the pram or anything.

"It's just important for these young players at an important stage of their career. So if they're not playing or getting the game time we want then we'll always look for a different option."

Rovers host Newport County today (3pm).