Doncaster Rovers have assembled a valuable squad ahead of their League Two promotion push.Doncaster Rovers have assembled a valuable squad ahead of their League Two promotion push.
Doncaster Rovers have assembled a valuable squad ahead of their League Two promotion push.

Here's how much EVERY League Two squad is said to be worth after latest big money moves - including Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Notts County, AFC Wimbledon and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2024, 13:50 BST
The summer transfer window is well underway with clubs busy revamping their squads.

The transfer activity and changes in divisions have resulted in big changes to squad values around League Two.

Rovers have already made some great signings, with quality and an old favourite joining the club. It will make Rovers one of the promotion favourites for the season ahead.

Here is how much the transfermarkt.co.uk website suggests the Rovers squad is worth, along with every other League Two squad.

Let us know your thoughts via our social media channels.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

£4.76m

1. MK Dons

£4.76mPhoto: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
£4.59m

2. Port Vale

£4.59mPhoto: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
£3.96m

3. Doncaster Rovers

£3.96mPhoto: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
£3.77m

4. Notts County

£3.77mPhoto: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoBradford CityNotts County