Doncaster Rovers are being tipped to face a play-off final date against AFC Wimbledon.Doncaster Rovers are being tipped to face a play-off final date against AFC Wimbledon.
Doncaster Rovers are being tipped to face a play-off final date against AFC Wimbledon.

Here's how likely EVERY League Two side is to win the play-offs according to the latest Artificial Intelligence, including Doncaster Rovers, Gillingham, Notts County and Bradford City

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Rovers are being tipped for promotion glory this season.

That is according to the latest AI prediction which is tipping Rovers to beat AFC Wimbledon in the play-off final, after getting the better of Notts County on penalties.

It would be a great end to the season, though Rovers will no doubt be looking to do it the easier way and bag a top three spot.

This supercomputer – produced by Grosvenor Sport – believes these are the teams who are most likely to get victory at Wembley.

Have your say on how the season is looking via our social media channels.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

To make the play-offs: 45.9% To make the final: 27.4% To win the play-offs: 15%

1. Fleetwood Town

To make the play-offs: 45.9% To make the final: 27.4% To win the play-offs: 15% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
To make the play-offs: 44.4% To make the final: 23.7% To win the play-offs: 12%

2. AFC Wimbledon

To make the play-offs: 44.4% To make the final: 23.7% To win the play-offs: 12% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
To make the play-offs: 46.3% To make the final: 23.2% To win the play-offs: 11.6%

3. Notts County

To make the play-offs: 46.3% To make the final: 23.2% To win the play-offs: 11.6% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
To make the play-offs: 46% To make the final: 23.1% To win the play-offs: 11.5%

4. Barrow

To make the play-offs: 46% To make the final: 23.1% To win the play-offs: 11.5% Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoNotts CountyArtificial IntelligenceGillinghamWembley
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice