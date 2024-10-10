That is according to the latest AI prediction which is tipping Rovers to beat AFC Wimbledon in the play-off final, after getting the better of Notts County on penalties.

It would be a great end to the season, though Rovers will no doubt be looking to do it the easier way and bag a top three spot.

This supercomputer – produced by Grosvenor Sport – believes these are the teams who are most likely to get victory at Wembley.

Fleetwood Town To make the play-offs: 45.9% To make the final: 27.4% To win the play-offs: 15%

AFC Wimbledon To make the play-offs: 44.4% To make the final: 23.7% To win the play-offs: 12%

Notts County To make the play-offs: 46.3% To make the final: 23.2% To win the play-offs: 11.6%