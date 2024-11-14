What seemed an unrealstic dream became reality as Rovers put on the rockets to fire themselves into the play-offs last season.

It, of course, wasn’t to be and Rovers bowed out on penalties to Crewe.

But the club has put it right behind them and have hit the ground running this season.

Wherever the game, Rovers have had fantastic backing.

Here we look at just some of the fans who have been on the journey during 2024. Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face.

1 . Gillingham 2 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers were backed by a big away following as they officially sealed a play-off place. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

