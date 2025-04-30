Doncaster Rovers picked up a useful point against promotion rivals Notts County on November 9.Doncaster Rovers picked up a useful point against promotion rivals Notts County on November 9.
Doncaster Rovers picked up a useful point against promotion rivals Notts County on November 9.

Here's 90 eye-catching pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying home games this season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2025, 13:12 BST
Rovers fans have enjoyed some great football at home this season on their way to promotion.

Crowds were high as Rovers fans put last season’s disappointment behind them to watch their side go one stage better this time out.

Photographer Howard Roe has been there along the way to capture these pictures of some of the fans watching home games this season.

Take a look and see who you know.

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the win over Gillingham.

1. Rovers 1 Gillingham 0

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the win over Gillingham. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the win over Gillingham.

2. Rovers 1 Gillingham 0

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the win over Gillingham. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the win over Gillingham.

3. Rovers 1 Gillingham 0

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the win over Gillingham. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the win over Gillingham.

4. Rovers 1 Gillingham 0

Doncaster Rovers fans watch the win over Gillingham. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

