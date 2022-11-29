Rovers fans have see some great moments down the years.

From Wembley wins and big FA Cup ties to promotion-winning matches, it's never been dull.

We’ve nipped into our archives once again to bring you just some of those moments with these great fans pictures.

Take a look and see who you might know. And if you like this gallery, take a look at more fans pics here.

1. Hartlepool v Doncaster Doncaster Rovers fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017. Photo: Steve Welsh:o Photo Sales

2. Hartlepool v Doncaster Doncaster Rovers Fans arrive early for the Sky Bet League Two match between Hartlepool and Doncaster at Victoria Park on May 6, 2017. Photo: Steve Welsh Photo Sales

3. Doncaster Rovers v Exeter City Doncaster Rovers fans during the Sky Bet League Two match between Doncaster Rovers and Exeter City at Keepmoat Stadium on April 29, 2017. Photo: Lynne Cameron:o Photo Sales

4. Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace Doncaster Rovers fans sit in the stands prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Crystal Palace at Keepmoat Stadium on February 17, 2019. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales