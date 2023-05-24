News you can trust since 1925
Here's 15 free agents with League One and Two experience who may be of interest to Doncaster Rovers

New boss Grant McCann is on the lookout for new players to revive Doncaster Rovers’ faltering squad for next season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th May 2023, 07:00 BST

In a competitive market a bargain free agent player will no doubt catch the eye, with plenty still up for grabs after being released from their clubs.

Here are 15 such players who last played in League One and Two before being out of contract and may be of interest to clubs around the league. (*Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Would you like to see any of these players at Rovers and why? Let us know via our social media channels.

You can get more Rovers news, here.

Last club: Charlton Athletic Previous clubs: Bristol City, Portsmouth, Ipswich

1. Stephen Henderson (keeper)

Last club: Charlton Athletic Previous clubs: Bristol City, Portsmouth, Ipswich Photo: Harry Trump

Last club: Portsmouth Previous clubs: Walsall, MK Dons, Portsmouth.

2. Paul Downing (central defender)

Last club: Portsmouth Previous clubs: Walsall, MK Dons, Portsmouth. Photo: Alex Burstow

Last club: Ipswich Town Previous clubs: Derby, Spurs, QPR.

3. Tom Carroll (midfielder)

Last club: Ipswich Town Previous clubs: Derby, Spurs, QPR. Photo: Alex Davidson

Last club: Morecambe Past clubs: Oldham, Rochdale.

4. Ryan McLaughlin (c) - Defender

Last club: Morecambe Past clubs: Oldham, Rochdale. Photo: BEN STANSALL

Related topics:Grant McCannLeague One