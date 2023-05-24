New boss Grant McCann is on the lookout for new players to revive Doncaster Rovers’ faltering squad for next season.

In a competitive market a bargain free agent player will no doubt catch the eye, with plenty still up for grabs after being released from their clubs.

Here are 15 such players who last played in League One and Two before being out of contract and may be of interest to clubs around the league. (*Information supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Stephen Henderson (keeper) Last club: Charlton Athletic Previous clubs: Bristol City, Portsmouth, Ipswich

Paul Downing (central defender) Last club: Portsmouth Previous clubs: Walsall, MK Dons, Portsmouth.

Tom Carroll (midfielder) Last club: Ipswich Town Previous clubs: Derby, Spurs, QPR.

Ryan McLaughlin (c) - Defender Last club: Morecambe Past clubs: Oldham, Rochdale.