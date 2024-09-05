Three wins in the first four games have placed Rovers at the business end of the table and give the fans plenty of encouragement.

And those fans have been backing the boys in good numbers as ever this season.

Already more than 250,000 fans having watched games around League Two with Rovers boasting an average gate so far of more than 6,500.

Bradford City, as ever, lead the way with their big potential and cheap tickets seeing fans flock in.

But how do the Rovers crowds compare to their promotion rivals?

Here we have all the answers from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.