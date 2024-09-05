Doncaster Rovers fans have turned up in good numbers for games this season.placeholder image
Here is the average crowds for every League Two club so far this season and how Doncaster Rovers compare to Gillingham, Carlisle United, Notts County, Colchester United and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 5th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2024, 09:38 BST
It’s been a pretty good start to the season for Rovers.

Three wins in the first four games have placed Rovers at the business end of the table and give the fans plenty of encouragement.

And those fans have been backing the boys in good numbers as ever this season.

Already more than 250,000 fans having watched games around League Two with Rovers boasting an average gate so far of more than 6,500.

Bradford City, as ever, lead the way with their big potential and cheap tickets seeing fans flock in.

But how do the Rovers crowds compare to their promotion rivals?

Here we have all the answers from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Get the latest Rovers news, here.

16,092

1. Bradford City

16,092 Photo: Nathan Stirk

10,051

2. Notts County

10,051 Photo: Getty Images

8,798

3. Chesterfield

8,798 Photo: Getty Images

7,556

4. Carlisle United

7,556 Photo: Gareth Copley

