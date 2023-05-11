If you fancy Doncaster to have a way better season and upset the applecart next year you can get 7/1 on Rovers going up.

Doncaster faded badly last season and are in need of a big summer overhaul. But as Stevenage have shown, a ropey season can be followed by a fairytale promotion the following year.

Rovers are currently priced at 7/1 with SkyBet to win promotion and 10/3 for a top seven place.

So far only 20 teams are priced up with the League Two and National League play-offs still in progress.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

1 . Wrexham 10/11 Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2 . MK Dons 5/2 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield Town 11/4 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4 . Gillingham 4/1 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales