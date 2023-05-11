News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers are 7/1 shots to win promotion next season.

Here are Doncaster Rovers' odds to win promotion in the 2023/24 League Two season in early SkyBet odds, plus the odds for Grimsby Town, Swindon Town, AFC Wimbledon and Newport County - picture gallery

If you fancy Doncaster to have a way better season and upset the applecart next year you can get 7/1 on Rovers going up.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 11th May 2023, 07:00 BST

Doncaster faded badly last season and are in need of a big summer overhaul. But as Stevenage have shown, a ropey season can be followed by a fairytale promotion the following year.

Rovers are currently priced at 7/1 with SkyBet to win promotion and 10/3 for a top seven place.

So far only 20 teams are priced up with the League Two and National League play-offs still in progress.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

10/11

1. Wrexham

10/11 Photo: Jan Kruger

5/2

2. MK Dons

5/2 Photo: Pete Norton

11/4

3. Mansfield Town

11/4 Photo: Chris Holloway

4/1

4. Gillingham

4/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

