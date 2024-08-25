'Haven't got funds' - Grant McCann's transfer admission after injury to Doncaster Rovers captain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, says the club are highly unlikely to dip into the transfer market for a new centre-half.

Captain Richard Wood is set to be sidelined for around two months after undergoing surgery on a fractured ankle this week.

The 39-year-old's absence means Rovers are down to just three senior centre-backs: Tom Anderson, Joseph Olowu and Jay McGrath.

But McCann is adamant they won't panic buy as they do not have the funds to make a permanent addition. Nor will they enter the loan market, given the priority before Friday's closure is another loan addition. That would take them to the maximum of five loanees permitted within a matchday squad.

In a revealing chat with the Free Press, directly after Rovers' win over Morecambe yesterday, McCann admitted: "I'm not looking (at cover for Wood) to be honest. It's a difficult one because I know for a fact that people on the outside will be going 'you need a centre-half now'.

"But it's not as easy as that because I'll need to bring someone in who's ready to start. We're not going to be getting someone in permanently at this stage. We haven't got the funds to go out and buy somebody at this stage (of the window).

"So our next option would be to use our fifth loan but then he'd need to come in and play so it's not fair on Joe Olowu, it's not fair on Jay McGrath.

"We know Owen Bailey can play centre-half if needed. We've got young players in our academy - young Kasper (Williams) is starting to train regularly with us now. Will Flint, we can call back at the start of next month if needed.

"It's about time we started trusting these boys now instead of just going out and replacing somebody. I think that's the way we'll go about it.

"Look, if anything else (injury-wise) happens before the window shuts then we may have to but at the moment we're fine.

"It's difficult, honestly. To bring a loan player in now, I wouldn't just bring one in to sit in the stand. I wouldn't do that.

"We could go and get a loan player tomorrow, Terry (Bramall) and Gavin (Baldwin) would 100 per cent back me, but it's really not right."

Rovers now switch their attentions to the Carabao Cup with a tasty-looking trip to Premier League strugglers Everton on Tuesday night.