Harworth Colliery Ladies see off Rotherham in County Cup

Harworth Colliery Ladies beat Rotherham United Reserves 3-0 to reach the third round of the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women’s County Cup.

By Sportsdesk
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:41 pm
Harworth Colliery Ladies v Rotherham United Reserves. Photo: John Mushet

First half goals from Abbie France and Grace Sanderson put Harworth in the driving seat.

Sanderson added her second after the interval to seal an impressive win.

Harworth will travel to Penistone Church in the third round.

Colliery lie fourth in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women & Girls League table with three wins and one defeat from their opening four games.

