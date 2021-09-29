Harworth Colliery Ladies net victory ahead of FA Cup clash

Harworth Colliery Ladies v Handsworth Ladies. Photo: John Mushet

And they will be hoping to carry that form into this weekend when they are back in action in the Women’s FA Cup.

Colliery bounced back from a 6-4 defeat at Barnsley Women’s Development team with a solid performance against Handsworth.

Jasmine Blunt headed in from a cross from Sophie Thompson to give Harworth the lead just after the half hour.

Gabi Marriott doubled the home side’s lead after 70 minutes before Thompson rounded off the scoring with a well struck shot.

Harworth, who play in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women & Girls League, welcome Wakefield Trinity Ladies to the Recreation Ground on Sunday in the second qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup.