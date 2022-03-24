Harworth Colliery Ladies edge closer to league title
Harworth Colliery Ladies took another big step towards winning the Sheffield & Hallamshire Girls and Women’s League Division One title with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United Community Foundation on Sunday.
By Julian Barker
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:33 pm
Lori Hudson scored the only goal of the game early on.
Harworth had much the better of the play with their goalkeeper Julie Key rarely called upon.
The recent withdrawal of leaders Sheffield Wednesday Reserves, whose results were expunged, left Harworth on top of the table.
Harworth moved eight points clear of second-placed Dronfield Town following their ninth victory from 12 games.
Harworth go to third-placed Rotherham United Whitehill on Sunday and conclude their season at home to AFC Bentley on April 10.
Six points from their last two games would put them out of reach of three other teams who could still finish top.