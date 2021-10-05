Harworth Colliery Ladies bow out of Women's FA Cup
Harworth Colliery Ladies bowed out of the Women’s FA Cup after losing 6-1 to Wakefield Trinity in the second qualifying round.
Colliery had enjoyed an impressive 3-0 win over Cleethorpes in the previous round.
But a higher ranked Wakefield side proved to be too strong and ran out comfortable winners at the Jones Recreation Ground on Sunday.
Danielle Thompson netted Colliery’s consolation goal in front of a vocal crowd of 144.
Harworth play in the Sheffield & Hallamshire Women & Girls League – alongside Wakefield’s development team.
Trinity currently lead the Premier Division of the North East Regional Womens Football League.