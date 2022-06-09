Harrison Biggins' League Two warning for Doncaster Rovers teammates

New arrival Biggins expects Rovers to challenge for promotion next term despite the club’s troublesome last 18 months.

But the 26-year-old midfielder, who spent time on loan at Barrow in League Two during the 2020/21 season, says there will be no easy games in the fourth tier.

“Anybody beats anybody,” said Biggins, when asked about the challenge awaiting Rovers in League Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrison Biggins. Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

“Fingers crossed we are in the top seven but we can't take it for granted that we're going to go to a team down at the bottom of the league and roll them over.

“You've got to be on it every single game.

“But I think that will be driven into us by the manager and the staff.

“There's lads here that have played at a higher level and they've played at this level and I'm sure everybody will be prepared.”

Sheffield-born Biggins jumped at the chance to join Doncaster this summer after his contract expired at Fleetwood Town – and hopes the move back home will improve his work-life balance.

“That was a big thing,” he said about returning to South Yorkshire. “I've lived away for five years now and moving back home was always my plan this summer.

“It's not always that easy because a club could come in from elsewhere which is miles away but that was always my aim.

“I really wanted to come back and for it to be Doncaster who were so interested, it worked out perfectly.

“I spent a lot of time on my own up there [in the north west] and football is always on your mind and you sit there thinking about football constantly.