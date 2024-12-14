'Hard work but enjoyable' - Doncaster Rovers striker on heading back to the classroom

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 14th Dec 2024, 07:00 BST

Joe Ironside is a busy man.

If he's not leading the line for Doncaster Rovers, he's running around after his six-month-old baby boy. And that's not all.

He's also studying for a masters degree. The centre-forward is on a sports business management and policy course but since the birth of his son, he's understandably put it on the backburner. The resumption of studying means Ironside is set for a stacked 2025.

"I start back at it in January. I froze it about six months ago because of the little one," he tells the Free Press.

Joe Ironside is set for a busy 2025 as he resumes his Masters degree.

"I restart it and then I think I've got about seven months left. I'm coming up to my dissertation. It just entails lots, learning about the other side of sport. I've always been involved being a professional footballer.

"The course is about the stuff that goes on behind-the-scenes such as marketing, strategies, stuff like that.

"It's quite a broad course so there's loads of things to get my teeth into."

Ironside clearly has his eye on for what happens after he hangs his boots up. And being an employee of a professional football club also affords him the chance to do some hands-on 'work experience' to aid his studies.

"I've spoke to people at the club throughout the course," he adds.

"It's been hard work but enjoyable. Football doesn't last for ever so it's about pushing myself to do it. Hopefully something positive will come of it."

