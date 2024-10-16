'Happy to mix it up' - Doncaster Rovers given inside track on next opponents Swindon Town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ trip to Swindon Town on Saturday we got the opposition lowdown from Joe Acklam of the Swindon Advertiser.

How have Swindon got on so far this season?

JA: "It would be fair to say that the start of the season has not been the strong departure from last year that most would have hoped for. The club's single season in the Premier League was the only time since the 1960s that they have taken fewer points from their opening 10 matches of a league season.

"There is reason to believe they have been a tad unlucky as there were five draws in that sequence and statistically they have done alright, as boss Mark Kennedy likes to point out. After a rough campaign last time around, they are yet to do enough to prove that was a blip rather than a trend."

Swindon Town have won just two of their 11 league games so far. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

How's Mark Kennedy's first few months in the job gone?

JA: "He has had a tricky first couple of months in the job. Inheriting a difficult legacy and atmosphere at The Nigel Eady County Ground, fans have not taken to him immediately due to results being difficult.

"It was a big job to take over with all of the turnover from the summer, playing Michael Flynn and Cheltenham Town last time out, the starting line-up had made a grand total of one appearance under him at Swindon, and he only left in January.

"The hope is that two wins in a week, including in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, might signal the start of a turnaround. But playing a top side like Doncaster will be the test of that."

What formation and style are Rovers likely to see on Saturday?

JA: Swindon will set up in a 3-1-4-2 formation. Kennedy loves his width and, as a former winger, wants to test sides with crosses into the box. Watch out for the outside midfielders staying very wide.

"The team will look to play out from the back but, depending on the fitness of various strikers, have been happy to mix it up at times and play longer now that teams have started to press them more aggressively."

Who's the dangerman we should be keeping an eye on?

JA: "It's a tough one to define as so far this season only centre-back Will Wright has scored more than once in the league.

"In an attacking sense, George Cox has been dangerous since his arrival from the Eredivisie on deadline day with his deliveries and the other wing-back, academy graduate Joel McGregor, has greatly impressed since breaking into the side a few games ago. His dynamism and determination have been exciting to watch down the right."

Score prediction?

JA: "I am going to hope that something of a corner has been turned and Swindon can get a 1-1 draw."