'Happy he's finally getting recognition' - Doncaster Rovers pair heap praise on 'unsung hero'

In any successful team, there's always one or two unsung heroes.

They are the ones who fully contribute to the overall success but don't have bespoke terrace chants about them nor do they necessarily earn the plaudits they deserve.

It's fair to say Doncaster Rovers' full-back Jamie Sterry falls under that bracket. A 'steady Eddie', the Geordie has largely gone under the radar.

But six assists - only five League Two players have more - says it all. One person who is clearly a big fan of Sterry is his fellow North-east native Owen Bailey.

"I'm really close with Jamie and I know how good he is from my time at Newcastle," Bailey told the Free Press. "I know how good a player he is but also how good a person he is. When I first joined he was so good to me. He kept me calm and sane. He's got a great family and they've been massive for me and my family too.

"I'm so happy he's finally getting the recognition he deserves because all the lads know how good he is. We see him every day in training and know you can give him the ball in any area and he can do anything with it. I know he had a tough time with injuries but this is probably his most sustained period of playing so hopefully it continues. I'm happy and proud of him."

Manager Grant McCann, speaking ahead of tonight's trip to Chesterfield, concurred.

"Jamie's a great player. Technically, he's excellent and quicker than people think he is. He's in good form. I wish he'd scored the other day v MK Dons because it would have been an unbelievable goal. He's having lots of shots and creating opportunities for us.

"He's a really good player and maturing all the time."

Rovers could move within three points of leaders Walsall with victory tonight, albeit they'll have played two more games than the Saddlers.