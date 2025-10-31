Hanlan, Crew and Nixon back in? - Predicted Doncaster Rovers side to face Crewe Alexandra in FA Cup first round

Doncaster Rovers head to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday as attentions switch towards the FA Cup first round.

When quizzed on the eve of the game whether wholesale changes could be on the cards, Rovers chief Grant McCann appeared to suggest that he'd opt against that policy.

"We'll be strong," he said. "We want to keep a level of consistency about us now and give the players the trust and belief to go and perform regardless of results. I think it's important that now everyone is fit we're consistent (team selection).

"A lot of the players have had opportunities to play so hopefully we can keep people away from the treatment room and keep everyone training and performing. And then the boys in the team know they have to perform to keep their place, no different from any other season really.

Tom Nixon hasn't featured for Rovers in three weeks. (Photo:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"The FA Cup is a competition we want to try and do well in. A lot of people perhaps don't take it as seriously as they used to and there's been lots of talk about no replays but for us it's a competition we want to do well in. We did last season but can we do that again now?"

In terms of availability, all loan players have been given the go-ahead to feature by their parent clubs. Tom Nixon and Harry Clifton are also back in contention after their respective hamstring injuries but vice-captain Jamie Sterry (shoulder) is likely to miss out again.

In goal it's a toss of a coin as to who starts but Thimothee Lo-Tutala may well be given the chance again at Gresty Road as he looks to build back his confidence following a series of errors in recent weeks.

In defence, Connor O'Riordan looks a good bet to remain at centre-half against his old employers and Jay McGrath may well come back into the fold. Nixon could come straight back in at right-back and James Maxwell to keep his place on the other side.

In midfield, Owen Bailey almost certainly starts and Leeds United loanee Charlie Crew could come in for his first start since mid-September. Robbie Gotts stands a good chance of being involved too, to complete the midfield trio.

Up front, Brandon Hanlan gets our vote as he's in dire need of a goal and also Billy Sharp needs a rest. Either side of him Glenn Middleton and Luke Molyneux may keep their starting spots as Rovers look to get back to winning ways and restore confidence.

Our predicted XI: Lo-Tutala, Nixon, O'Riordan, McGrath, Maxwell, Bailey, Crew, Gotts, Middleton, Hanlan, Molyneux