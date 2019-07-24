Half time: Doncaster Rovers 0 Huddersfield Town 1
Doncaster Rovers found it tough going at times during the opening 45 minutes against Championship side Huddersfield Town.
The visitors, newly-relegated from the Premier League, offered more of a threat and duly went ahead on 29 minutes through Rajiv Van La Parra’s curling effort from distance.
James Coppinger went closest for Rovers with a rasping effort from range which had Kamil Grabara at full strength.
Darren Moore’s first match at the Keepmoat Stadium was delayed for 15 minutes due to crowd congestion (seriously). Before kick off Rovers confirmed Jamie Smith as Moore’s assistant.
Rovers again lined up in a 4-2-3-1, occasionally resembling 4-4-1-1, with Matty Blair playing in central midfield and Coppinger just behind John Marquis.
Town’s young side started brightly and stretched Rovers from the outset.
Tom Anderson had to make an excellent block to deny Colin Quaner, Ian Lawlor parried a good attempt from Aaron Rowe, and Elias Kachunga fired narrowly wide.
Ben Sheaf tested Kamil Grabara at the other end but, up against a front three of Quaner, Van La Parra and Elias Kachunga, Rovers had their work cut out and their resistance was broken just before the half hour when Van La Parra curled home a delightful 25-yard effort.
Coppinger had Rovers’ best effort moments before half time, while Sheaf had to make a last gasp intervention to prevent Quaner finishing off a brisk counter attack.
Rovers: Lawlor, Halliday, Wright, Anderson, James, Sheaf, Blair, Gomes, Sadlier, Coppinger, Marquis. Subs not used: Jones, Crawford, May, Longbottom, Watters, Kiwomya, Hasani.
Huddersfield: Grabara, Rowe, Edmonds-Green, Stankovic, J Brown, R Brown, Bacuna, Daly, Kachunga, Quaner, Van La Parra. Subs not used: Coleman, Mbenza, Koroma, O’Brien, High.
Referee: Darren England