Grimsby Town promoted to complete League Two line-up for 2022/23

Giant striker Kyle Hudlin headed Solihull into a first half lead but John McAtee equalised with a cool finish midway through the second half.
Jordan Maguire-Drew prodded home the Mariners’ winner in the 111th minute after latching onto a long throw.
Grimsby are the first team since Cheltenham Town in 2016 to bounce back to the EFL at the first time of asking following their relegation from League Two last year.
Paul Hurst’s side did it the hard way after finishing the normal season in sixth place, scoring a 96th minute equaliser in their play-off eliminator at Notts County before netting a 119th minute winner, and then beating Wrexham 5-4 in an incredible semi-final.
Former Doncaster Rovers left back Danny Amos, who signed for Grimsby in January, played the full 120 minutes at the London Stadium.
Grimsby’s promotion completes the line-up for League Two next season…
AFC Wimbledon
Barrow
Bradford City
Carlisle United
Colchester United
Crawley Town
Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster Rovers
Gillingham
Grimsby Town
Harrogate Town
Hartlepool United
Leyton Orient
Mansfield Town
Newport County
Northampton Town
Rochdale
Salford City
Stevenage
Stockport County
Sutton United
Swindon Town
Tranmere Rovers
Walsall