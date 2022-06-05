Grimsby Town promoted to complete League Two line-up for 2022/23

Giant striker Kyle Hudlin headed Solihull into a first half lead but John McAtee equalised with a cool finish midway through the second half.

Jordan Maguire-Drew prodded home the Mariners’ winner in the 111th minute after latching onto a long throw.

Grimsby are the first team since Cheltenham Town in 2016 to bounce back to the EFL at the first time of asking following their relegation from League Two last year.

Grimsby Town have been promoted to League Two. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Paul Hurst’s side did it the hard way after finishing the normal season in sixth place, scoring a 96th minute equaliser in their play-off eliminator at Notts County before netting a 119th minute winner, and then beating Wrexham 5-4 in an incredible semi-final.

Former Doncaster Rovers left back Danny Amos, who signed for Grimsby in January, played the full 120 minutes at the London Stadium.

Grimsby’s promotion completes the line-up for League Two next season…

AFC Wimbledon

Barrow

Bradford City

Carlisle United

Colchester United

Crawley Town

Crewe Alexandra

Doncaster Rovers

Gillingham

Grimsby Town

Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United

Leyton Orient

Mansfield Town

Newport County

Northampton Town

Rochdale

Salford City

Stevenage

Stockport County

Sutton United

Swindon Town

Tranmere Rovers