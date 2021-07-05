Green light for Doncaster Rovers supporters to return to matches without limits

Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that restrictions to crowd sizes for sporting events are set to end on July 19, along with the majority of other measures that have been in place for the last 16 months to battle the spread of the virus.

It means Rovers will be able to lift limits on the number of season tickets on sale, as well as opening up the sale of individual match tickets for both home and away fixtures.

Rovers should also be able to open the Keepmoat fully for their two home friendly matches prior to the start of the campaign.

Doncaster Rovers fans

The lifting of restrictions will be confirmed on July 12 once the latest virus data has been analysed.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: “The EFL welcomes today’s positive announcement by the Prime Minister that capacity restrictions are expected to be lifted later this month, which will allow us to finally press forward with our plans to see a full return of fans to EFL stadiums from the start of the new EFL season in just four weeks’ time.

“Football has been planning for this outcome since the outset of the pandemic and having been forced to endure empty stadiums since March 2020, the message from EFL clubs is that we are ready to re-open and welcome fans back in numbers.

“From the EFL’s own participation in the Events Research Programme and our clubs’ extensive experience built up over many years, we are confident that all our clubs can successfully manage large scale events and we will continue to work with the Government on the guidance that will help support their matchday operations.

“Today’s developments, of course, have been made possible by the staff at the NHS and countless medical experts and scientists who have helped to develop and roll-out the vaccines.

“On behalf of the league and its membership, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for playing such an important role in helping re-open our sport and wider society.”

