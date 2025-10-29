'Grant's done amazing' - Crewe boss Lee Bell looking forward to renewing Doncaster Rovers rivalry

The last few years saw a mini-rivalry emerge between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra, and the two resume it this weekend in the FA Cup.

Rovers make the trip to Gresty Road for a first round tie although both teams understandably have bigger fish to fry: Grant McCann's men have gone off the boil in recent weeks in League One, whilst the Railwaymen are on the cusp of the League Two play-offs.

That aforementioned rivalry peaked in the 2023-24 campaign when Alex pipped Rovers in the fourth tier play-off semi-finals. Whilst the two teams shared the spoils on both occasions the season after, ultimately it was Rovers who had the last laugh as McCann led them to the League Two title.

Ahead of this weekend's tie, Crewe chief Lee Bell praised the job his opposite number has done and still regards the FA Cup as "special".

"Grant's done an amazing job there, he said. "They went up as worthy winners [last season] and they've started really well.

"They've carried a lot of the players into League One which I think is brilliant. It's an opportunity to play higher league opposition and pitch exactly where we are.

"It is a special competition regardless of the change in format, regarding replays - which I think is a shame. It's been taken away a little bit by TV and the time the final kicks off, and the rewards that lower league teams can get from it - where you play and whether you get on television.

"But it's still a real opportunity to put a cup run together and it's always good to test yourself and the carrot at the end of it is what could be."