Grant McCann's verdict on Jordan Gibson red card and Doncaster Rovers' draw with Colchester United

Grant McCann couldn't hide his disappointment at the officials after Doncaster Rovers' 1-1 draw at Colchester United was marred by a red card incident.

Referee James Durkin sent off Jordan Gibson - scorer of Rovers' opener - after handing the winger a second yellow card late on. It was brandished after Gibson appeared to move the ball at a free-kick despite the whistler's instructions.

Lyle Taylor had earlier cancelled out Gibson's strike and Rovers held on for a valuable point that keeps them third in League Two.

Speaking to the media post-match, McCann said: "I thought it was a very, very good performance from us particularly in the first half. We should have been a couple of goals up at half-time and we limited Colchester.

"A bit of bad decision-making sees them score. But you expect the officials to help you out. Oscar Thorn (assist) is two yards offside when he passes the ball to Taylor. The linesman is stood looking at him. We've been let down by that decision. But the response was good and then it's just a bit of a farce really (red card) isn't it?

"What winds me up about the sending-off is that you see throw-ins regularly moved. Jordan moves the ball an inch and moves the spray so James (Maxwell) can get better contact on the ball. The referee doesn't have to be so dramatic. But it is what it is and we stood firm at the end."

McCann refused to condemn Gibson, who became the fifth Rovers player to see red this term.

"Jordan was excellent and showed everyone what he was about today," he added. "It was a great finish for his goal and it's so frustrating he was sent off. I know that if you mess around in those situations the ref has a chance to book you but I was just hoping he gives a bit of a warning. I'm surprised he got sucked into giving a booking.

"Jordan's gutted really at what was an innocuous incident."

Rovers are back at home on New Year's Day when Fleetwood visit DN4.