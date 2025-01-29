Grant McCann's verdict on Doncaster Rovers' win at Barrow and Luke Molyneux's 'cross-shot' goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann declared himself "really pleased" after Doncaster Rovers' latest victory. Rovers bumped themselves back up to second spot in League Two thanks to a professional 3-1 win over Barrow at Holker Street.

Joseph Olowu opened the scoring, stabbing home Owen Bailey's centre from a recycled free-kick. The hosts then shot themselves in the foot straight from kick-off when Kyle Cameron's loose backpass was pounced on by Luke Molyneux who finished expertly.

The hosts reduced the arrears when Emile Acquah got the final touch on an inswinging corner just before half-time. But Molyneux restored the two-goal buffer with a cross-shot 12 minutes from time.

"It's four wins in a row (in all competitions) so I'm really pleased with the lads at the moment," McCann told the media post-match. "We're limiting teams to very little opportunities at our goal.

"I have to say I thought their goalkeeper should be off in the early part of the game. It's a straight red for me. He's studded Luke Molyneux right down his shin but we had to show character and Luke has done that, picking himself up and scoring his two goals.

"Our movements and rotations had to be good. My only irk was when we went 2-0 up we didn't keep the ball well enough. But I'm always trying to make us better. But we came out well second half and saw the game out and scored again."

When quizzed if Molyneux meant his second and Rovers' third, McCann replied: "It wouldn't surprise me if he did - the form he's in at this moment in time. Mols was probably disappointed he didn't stay on for the hat-trick!"

Molyneux himself responded to the same question with a smirk before saying: "Yeah!" before quickly covering his tracks - "I'd say it's more of a cross-shot. It was more about putting it in an area. It's one of them where if nobody touches it then it can go in and cause problems. As soon as it came off my boot I could feel it was going in the back of the net."