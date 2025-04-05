Grant McCann's verdict on Doncaster Rovers' 'big win' at Cheltenham + 'stonewall penalty'

Grant McCann's side won 2-0 at Cheltenham.

Grant McCann believes Doncaster Rovers' 2-0 win at Cheltenham was the perfect end to a profitable week.

Rovers made it seven points from a possible nine after a hard-fought victory in Gloucestershire against a plucky side that played more than half an hour with ten men.

Tim Dieng's red card saw Rovers boss the ball but they had to wait until the final minutes before Jamie Sterry broke the deadlock, with sub Rob Street adding gloss.

"It's a big win given the context of the week," McCann reflected. "It's been really tough given we played Carlisle who are fighting to stay in the league and then Walsall who are fighting to win the league. And I'm not being disrespectful to Cheltenham but they could play with freedom because they're not going up or down. So I was a bit worried about this game and we had to be strong today.

"First half we were sloppy but we were better second half. I felt we were stronger before the sending-off but then when it happened it was difficult against ten men. We made an adjustment going to a back three and fortunately we got the job done."

On the goals, he added: "I'm pleased Jamie is off the mark now. And then for the second, Cliffy (Byrne, assistant) was shouting 'get it in the corner' but we had an overload and then it was a goof finish from Rob."

Despite the win, McCann was mightily unhappy that his side were denied at least one penalty when Street appeared to be hauled down in the box. Rovers have received just one spot-kick this term - at Swindon back in October.

He told the Free Press: "It was a stonewall penalty. How he (Carl Brook, referee) doesn't give that penalty it's unbelievable. The referee, linesman and fourth official are all stood in tremendous positions. No doubt I'll speak to Mike Jones (head of EFL refereeing) again and he'll come back and say 'sorry Grant, that was a penalty' and all the usual stuff."

The early win moved Rovers up to fourth on 70 points, with a crucial game in hand still up their sleeves ahead of the 3pm games.