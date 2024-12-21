Grant McCann's verdict as Doncaster Rovers seal early Christmas present with Tranmere win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grant McCann declared himself happy with his side's comfortable home win over Tranmere Rovers.

The Doncaster Rovers chief saw his side move up to second in the League Two standings ahead of the 3pm kick-offs in the division. Goals from Joseph Olowu, Patrick Kelly and sub Kyle Hurst did the damage against ten-man opposition, after Tom Davies was sent off in the second half. The visitors did score a late consolation when sub Sol Solomon pounced on a Rovers error, providing the only blot on McCann's copybook.

"It was pleasing because it felt like a Doncaster Rovers kind of performance today, whereby every time we went forward we were going to create a chance," McCann told the media post-match.

"We were good on the second phases, so sustaining attacks. That's the way we want to play and the way we want to attack.

"It was a good performance. It was a bit edgy at the start but then we grew into the game and I was pleased with the forward play. We could have had more than three goals. They put loads of blocks in and we hit the post twice but overall the only gripe today is that we concede the goal at the end.

"It's something we need to look at because we lost the ball at Wimbledon last week and it hurt us. It's something we need to look at as we didn't react quick enough."

The victory is Rovers' first in DN4 since October 1, something McCann is happy to finally consign to the dustbin.

"It takes a bit of a monkey off our back here doesn't it?! he added. "I'm really pleased and I know I keep harping on about it but our form from February onwards here (at home) has been really strong. We've drawn a couple and lost a couple but we love and enjoy playing here in front of our fans."

Rovers head to Walsall on Boxing Day for a mouth-watering clash against the current league leaders.