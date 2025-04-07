Grant McCann's praise for returning Doncaster Rovers pair as Richard Wood admission made

Jay McGrath made a welcome return down at Cheltenham.

Grant McCann was delighted to see the return of two key Doncaster Rovers players at Cheltenham last weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers kept up their pursuit of an automatic promotion spot with a vital 2-0 success in Gloucestershire on Saturday lunchtime. Jamie Sterry and Rob Street struck late against plucky ten-man hosts. Rovers threw caution to the wind in the second half with McCann three subs on the hour before another double change late on in an attempt to grind out the win.

Two of the quintet summoned from the bench were Jay McGrath and Joe Ironside. For centre-half McGrath his half-hour cameo was his first taste of action in over a month since he sustained a groin injury against Bromley in early March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was a replacement for captain Richard Wood, who McCann admits is still working his way back to full fitness after his own lengthy lay-off.

"Woody's still not 100 per cent with his ankle but he's getting through the games," McCann told the Free Press. "When he picked up the booking at the end of the first half we didn't want to take any risks. We spoke at half-time and I said to him to steady the first 10, 15 minutes of the second half.

"Then we brought Jay on and he came on like he'd never been away. He's outstanding and has had an outstanding season, the boy."

As for Ironside, he played the final 12 minutes as he completed a super-quick recovery from a recent double hernia operation. He almost made an immediate impression too, only to fluff a golden chance to open the scoring from a few yards out. Thankfully, his teammates spared his blushes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He should have scored with his first touch! I don't know how he's not scored!" said his manager, tongue-in-cheek.

"But it's brililiant to have Joe back. He'll be kicking himself he's not scored! But he's shown everyone what he's about last season and although he's probably not got the goals he wanted this season, I'm sure he'll pick up a goal or two in the run-in."